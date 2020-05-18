While Singapore has many surveillance cameras across the island, the idea of having a tracking system in one’s smartphone ‘hits closer to the bone’, an expert says. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: why aren’t Singapore residents using the TraceTogether contact-tracing app?
- Data privacy is a concern, but the contact-tracing app’s interface is also ‘unexciting’ and a drain on one’s smartphone battery, an analyst says
- Authorities are watching the app’s uptake as they come up with measures to ease Singapore’s ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown from June
