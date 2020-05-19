Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 in Atlanta. Photo: Handout
Indian-born preacher Ravi Zacharias, who toured the world defending Christianity, dies at age 74
- Zacharias discovered his calling aged 17, after trying to take his life by swallowing poison. While recovering, he turned to the Bible
- As a Christian apologist, he spent much of his life pushing back against philosophical attacks, insisting his faith held the answers to life’s central questions
Religion
