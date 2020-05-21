At least five people have been arrested for threatening Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte online. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five Filipinos arrested for death threats against Rodrigo Duterte on social media

  • The warrantless arrests come about a month after Duterte appeared to give police permission to ‘shoot dead’ violators of the country’s coronavirus lockdown
  • Observers say the arrests are illegal, while a doctor has called for more understanding of people making outlandish threats under quarantine
Alan Robles
Updated: 8:22pm, 21 May, 2020

At least five people have been arrested for threatening Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte online. Photo: EPA-EFE
