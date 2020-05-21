Tony Hadley, the lead singer of British soul band Spandau Ballet. File photo
This Singaporean lost US$7,000 when Celebrity Name Drop said he got Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley’s name wrong. Singer says it’s not True
- Muhammad Shalehan missed out on the top prize in Celebrity Name Drop after being told he had mispronounced the singer’s name
- But the star has thrown him a lifeline, saying: ‘as far as I’m concerned, you said my name correctly’
Topic | Singapore
Tony Hadley, the lead singer of British soul band Spandau Ballet. File photo