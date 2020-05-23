A motorcyclist drives past a Covid-19 poster in Hanoi. Photo: AP
Vietnam spends over US$128,000 treating British pilot whose lungs failed after contracting coronavirus
- The 43-year-old Vietnam Airlines pilot is now free of Covid-19 but is in urgent need of a lung transplant. Authorities are considering repatriating him
- Vietnam has not reported any coronavirus deaths, and while cases remain low at 324, imported cases are expected with citizens returning from overseas
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A motorcyclist drives past a Covid-19 poster in Hanoi. Photo: AP