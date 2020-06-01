The same survey two years ago saw just 23 per cent of respondents saying they hoped one day to move to rural Japan. Photo: Getty Images
1 in 2 urban Japanese want to retire in the countryside, government poll reveals
- More than half of the 10,000 respondents said ‘the rich natural environment’ appealed, while others wanted to go back to where their families were from
- Rural Japan has seen a decades-long exodus of people to cities. Some towns are trying to lure people back to the simple life with cash and even cows
Topic | Japan
The same survey two years ago saw just 23 per cent of respondents saying they hoped one day to move to rural Japan. Photo: Getty Images