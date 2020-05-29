Undocumented migrants sit during a raid in Petaling Jaya near Kuala Lumpur on May 20, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  People

Coronavirus: Malaysia’s law delay on improving migrant worker housing criticised

  • The government was supposed to enforce rule changes in June to boost the quality of worker lodgings, but has delayed it for three months
  • The move comes as Malaysia records a surge in virus clusters from areas such as construction sites, sparking fears for the estimated 5.5 million migrant workers
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 10:00am, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Undocumented migrants sit during a raid in Petaling Jaya near Kuala Lumpur on May 20, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE