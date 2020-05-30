Stanley Ho Hung-sun, centre, pictured with TV star Liza Wang Ming-chun, left, and jockey Gary Moore at a fundraising event in 1978. Photo: SCMP
Stanley Ho: how the Macau casino tycoon’s love life shaped his success

  • Ho’s first marriage seems to have been a decisive factor in him winning Macau’s gambling monopoly, which lasted for almost four decades
  • He had three other women he called his wives – and a complex network of family relations, sometimes shaken by fights over power and money
Updated: 4:00pm, 30 May, 2020

