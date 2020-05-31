Indonesian women pray at a mosque on May 24, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Indonesian honour killing: brutal death of schoolgirl Rosmini Darwis, 16, sparks copycat fears
- The girl was hacked to death with a machete and wooden log after she revealed she was dating someone, in a case that has shocked the nation
- While honour killings are common in the Middle East and South Asia, there has until now been no such reports in Indonesia
