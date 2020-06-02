Residents with the Singapore Flyer and central business district in the background, as the city state starts to ease its circuit breaker partial lockdown period. Photo: EPA
Excitement, nerves as Singapore starts phased reopening from coronavirus circuit breaker

  • Pupils are returning to the classroom and some businesses are reopening as the circuit breaker is relaxed, and public transport is running more frequently
  • But those who can work from home are still expected to do so and nail salons, bars, cinemas, retail shops and gyms will have to wait until phase two
Kok Xinghui and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:27am, 2 Jun, 2020

