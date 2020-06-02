Residents with the Singapore Flyer and central business district in the background, as the city state starts to ease its circuit breaker partial lockdown period. Photo: EPA
Excitement, nerves as Singapore starts phased reopening from coronavirus circuit breaker
- Pupils are returning to the classroom and some businesses are reopening as the circuit breaker is relaxed, and public transport is running more frequently
- But those who can work from home are still expected to do so and nail salons, bars, cinemas, retail shops and gyms will have to wait until phase two
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents with the Singapore Flyer and central business district in the background, as the city state starts to ease its circuit breaker partial lockdown period. Photo: EPA