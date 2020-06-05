New Orleans police clash with protesters during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP
‘God’s punishment’: Isis rejoicing over George Floyd protests in the US, ex-militant says
- The terror group sees their enemy as being destroyed by the unrest, says an ex-leader of al-Qaeda’s Southeast Asian network
- But experts say militants won’t take the chance to strike and that right-wing domestic groups pose the most immediate threat to the US
Topic | George Floyd protests
