Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was unseated as prime minister in a shock political coup in March. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  People

Mahathir backs Biden, says US re-electing Trump would be disaster

  • Mahathir also defended China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, refuting US government claims that Beijing orchestrated a cover-up
  • He praised Malaysia’s response to the pandemic, highlighting the discipline of law-abiding citizens in complying with partial lockdown measures
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 5:03pm, 13 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was unseated as prime minister in a shock political coup in March. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE