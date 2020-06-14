Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Photo: AP
Why Kim Jong-un’s sister is putting the pressure on South Korea

  • Kim Yo-jong pressed Seoul to rein in defector activists sending leaflets across the border, demonstrating her increased influence within North Korean leadership
  • Her growing status has fuelled speculation she could succeed her brother, particularly after he was unsighted in state media for several weeks in April
John Power
Updated: 11:30am, 14 Jun, 2020

