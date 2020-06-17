Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, speaks to the media after being found guilty of cyber libel in Manila on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa prepares for jail, even as she fights cyber libel conviction

  • The 56-year-old CEO and executive editor of the Rappler news site was sentenced to between six months and six years in jail on Monday
  • In an interview with This Week In Asia, she tells how she has been mentally preparing for imprisonment, and from where she draws strength
Raissa Robles
Updated: 10:30am, 17 Jun, 2020

