Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, speaks to the media after being found guilty of cyber libel in Manila on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa prepares for jail, even as she fights cyber libel conviction
- The 56-year-old CEO and executive editor of the Rappler news site was sentenced to between six months and six years in jail on Monday
- In an interview with This Week In Asia, she tells how she has been mentally preparing for imprisonment, and from where she draws strength
Topic | The Philippines
Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, speaks to the media after being found guilty of cyber libel in Manila on Monday. Photo: Reuters