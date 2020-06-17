Eduardo Cojuangco, who served as chairman of San Miguel Corporation for decades, has died at the age of 85. The conglomerate’s core business was food and drink, but it had interests in power, mining, infrastructure and property. Photo: Reuters
Philippine tycoon and San Miguel boss Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco dies
- Popularly known as ‘Boss Danding’, the tycoon of Chinese descent headed the conglomerate that makes San Miguel beer, and was worth US$1.1 billion
- But while he was praised for his contributions to the Philippines, he remained controversial as a result of his close links to former dictator Ferdinand Marcos
