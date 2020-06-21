Mary, 14, with her son Michael, then 4 months old. Being a mother was something she had hoped for, says Mary, who conceived at 12 after getting married that same year. ‘After the marriage, we always prayed to have a baby.’ Photo: Sherlyn Seah
Married at 12, a mother at 13: a Malaysian child bride’s story
- Mary is one of hundreds of children from Sarawak’s indigenous communities to have married before reaching adulthood
- ‘I was surprised. I felt like I was going for a number two, but when I went to the toilet I realised I was ready to give birth,’ she recalls of her time in labour
