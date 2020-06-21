Zhong Yusheng, 13, got into hot water for uploading videos of himself imitating teachers on the video-sharing platform Kuaishou.
Positive energy: the darker side of China’s social media catchphrase

  • Zheng neng liang was once little more than a fashionable online catchphrase, but its meaning has taken on a political hue
  • The death of a student raises a question: is something deeply negative hidden behind all that relentless positivity?
Maria Siow
Updated: 2:00pm, 21 Jun, 2020

Zhong Yusheng, 13, got into hot water for uploading videos of himself imitating teachers on the video-sharing platform Kuaishou.
