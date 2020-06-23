Philippine celebrity Sharon Cuneta earned the nickname “Megastar” over the course of her career. Photo: Facebook
This Week in Asia /  People

Philippine ‘Megastar’ Sharon Cuneta vows revenge against troll for rape threat against daughter

  • Cuneta’s daughter, Frankie Pangilinan, earlier this month criticised rape culture and victim-blaming in the Philippines
  • In response, a Facebook poster wrote ‘I will hunt you down and rape you’, prompting a furious response from Cuneta
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine celebrity Sharon Cuneta earned the nickname “Megastar” over the course of her career. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE