Philippine celebrity Sharon Cuneta earned the nickname “Megastar” over the course of her career. Photo: Facebook
Philippine ‘Megastar’ Sharon Cuneta vows revenge against troll for rape threat against daughter
- Cuneta’s daughter, Frankie Pangilinan, earlier this month criticised rape culture and victim-blaming in the Philippines
- In response, a Facebook poster wrote ‘I will hunt you down and rape you’, prompting a furious response from Cuneta
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine celebrity Sharon Cuneta earned the nickname “Megastar” over the course of her career. Photo: Facebook