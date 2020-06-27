Some unscrupulous companies are profiting from extreme measures to remove hikikomori from their homes. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  People

In Japan, extreme bids to help hikikomori are causing them further distress

  • Some desperate parents are paying as much as US$65,000 for companies to use violent means to reintegrate their reclusive children into society
  • Dubbed hikidashiya – literally ‘those who pull people out’ – a number of these firms currently being investigated
Topic |   Japan
Gavin Blair
Gavin Blair

Updated: 4:08pm, 27 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some unscrupulous companies are profiting from extreme measures to remove hikikomori from their homes. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE