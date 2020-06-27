Image of Fathia Reza, 36, and Lamira Roro, 34, who claim they are princesses from the Sunda Empire. Photo: Facebook
This Week in Asia /  People

Women held in Malaysia for 13 years insist they are ‘royals from Sunda Empire’

  • Fathia Reza and Lamira Roro were detained in 2007 after arriving in Malaysia with passports from the self-proclaimed kingdom in Indonesia’s West Java
  • They have refused to identify themselves as Indonesian citizens, rendering them stateless in Malaysia
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 2:25pm, 27 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Image of Fathia Reza, 36, and Lamira Roro, 34, who claim they are princesses from the Sunda Empire. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE