Indian policemen pictured in Uttar Pradesh state on July 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
India’s George Floyds: custodial deaths raise question of who’s policing the police

  • Bennicks Immanuel and J Jayaraj died from their injuries after allegedly being tortured following their arrest for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules
  • Activists say theirs were just two of many deaths in police custody in India, raising questions over police brutality, impunity and the need for reform
Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jul, 2020

