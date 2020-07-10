In recent months, Park Won-soon led an active campaign against the coronavirus as it spread in the city, shutting down thousands of nightspots and issuing an administrative order banning rallies in major downtown streets. Photo: AFP
Late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon was vocal supporter of China and considered a presidential hopeful in 2022
- In February, Park announced plans to ship medical aid to China to fight coronavirus, recalling Beijing’s support for Seoul during the Mers outbreak
- He was also a forceful critic of Japan, arguing Tokyo failed to sincerely repent for atrocities such as wartime forced labour and sexual slavery
Topic | South Korea
In recent months, Park Won-soon led an active campaign against the coronavirus as it spread in the city, shutting down thousands of nightspots and issuing an administrative order banning rallies in major downtown streets. Photo: AFP