Malaysia smashes US$14 million people-smuggling syndicate, arrests police, soldiers

  • The operation resulted in 122 arrests, including 14 police, five soldiers and four immigration officers that were on the smugglers’ payroll
  • Officials estimate some 43,000 people were brought in and out of the country since 2014, which the police chief said undermined national security
Amy Chew
Updated: 8:02pm, 10 Jul, 2020

A handout photo made available by Johor police showing people smugglers and immigrants in a boat shortly before their arrest. Photo: Handout / Johor police
