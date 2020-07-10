A handout photo made available by Johor police showing people smugglers and immigrants in a boat shortly before their arrest. Photo: Handout / Johor police
Malaysia smashes US$14 million people-smuggling syndicate, arrests police, soldiers
- The operation resulted in 122 arrests, including 14 police, five soldiers and four immigration officers that were on the smugglers’ payroll
- Officials estimate some 43,000 people were brought in and out of the country since 2014, which the police chief said undermined national security
Topic | Malaysia
