Dilapidated buildings seen in war-torn areas of Marawi City. File photo: Reuters
Omar Maute’s widow, thought to control millions in cash and cryptocurrency, freed from Philippine jail
- Minhati Madrais’ late husband was Omar Maute of the pro-Isis Maute Group, which in May 2017 laid siege to Marawi in Mindanao
- The Indonesian widow is believed to have many contacts in the region, and her release may revive the Maute Group’s finances, according to a terror expert
