The unchecked spread of hate speech on Facebook against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar was among the examples of racism enabled by new technology given in the report. Photo: AP
Asia should beware rise of racism fuelled by emerging technologies, UN report says
- Examples include mass surveillance of Uygurs in Xinjiang, Indonesia’s internet blackouts in Papau and the spread of hate speech in Myanmar
- Considerable work still needs to be done to address the region’s issues, says UN special rapporteur on prejudice E. Tendayi Achiume
