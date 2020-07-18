Subway passengers affected by sarin nerve gas are treated near Tsukiji station in Tokyo in this 1995 file photo. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan’s subway sarin attack doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo still a threat, security official warns
- Members of the original cult carried out a sarin attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, killing 14 people and injuring 5,800 other commuters
- Now three splinter groups are actively recruiting new members and building up millions of dollars worth of funds, a security official has warned
