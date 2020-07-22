High school students in a physical education class in Japan. File photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images
Report alleges physical, sexual abuse faced by 800 Japanese child athletes
- The Human Rights Watch report interviewed former athletes who said they experienced corporal punishment, known as taibatsu, at the hands of coaches
- Japan has child abuse laws but the problem still persists, says the group, which is calling for tougher and new measures to protect children in sport
Topic | Japan
