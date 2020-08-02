Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram picture of her actor husband Saif and son Taimur gardening together.
From Singapore to India, urban farms sprout up as coronavirus leaves Bollywood celebrities with thyme on their hands
- While Covid-19 has been creating havoc with everything else, one hobby has just kept growing: gardening. And even Bollywood fingers are turning green
- Across Asia, people are turning to urban farms to pass the lockdown hours, cut expenses, keep their peace of mind – and even earn a buck or two
Topic | Food and agriculture
