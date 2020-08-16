Volunteers from Vietnamese organisation Karma Waters Charitable Association organise food donations for the needy. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: in Vietnam’s Da Nang, locals send cash, food as lockdown hits city’s poorest

  • Months after Vietnam saw no local cases, a new outbreak in Da Nang has sent people back indoors, with many unable to afford food and rent
  • Local groups and others have been sending care packages to struggling families and overwhelmed hospitals
Zoe Osborne

Updated: 8:12am, 16 Aug, 2020

