Ngiam Tong Dow, the pioneering Singaporean civil servant, has died at age 83. Photo: Handout
Ngiam Tong Dow, pioneering Singapore bureaucrat who bemoaned ‘little Lee Kuan Yews’ in civil service, dies aged 83
- The public service stalwart’s career encompassed a number of high offices in service of the city state’s founding prime minister and his successor
- He was among a handful of establishment insiders who publicly aired their grievances, and yet were left relatively unscathed by the People’s Action Party
Topic | Singapore
