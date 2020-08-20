Ngiam Tong Dow, the pioneering Singaporean civil servant, has died at age 83. Photo: Handout
Ngiam Tong Dow, pioneering Singapore bureaucrat who bemoaned ‘little Lee Kuan Yews’ in civil service, dies aged 83

  • The public service stalwart’s career encompassed a number of high offices in service of the city state’s founding prime minister and his successor
  • He was among a handful of establishment insiders who publicly aired their grievances, and yet were left relatively unscathed by the People’s Action Party
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 7:46pm, 20 Aug, 2020

