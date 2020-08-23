Jay Shree, a businessman of Asian origin, serves a customer in his store in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Reuters
Out of Africa: the fall and rise of Uganda’s Asian community

  • It is nearly 50 years since Idi Amin expelled the thousands of Asians who made up Uganda’s economic backbone. In exile, they prospered, as Amin fell
  • Many have since returned to leading roles in the economy – accounting for just 1 per cent of Uganda’s population but paying 65 per cent of its income tax
Ed Peters

Updated: 4:20pm, 23 Aug, 2020

