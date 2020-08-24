Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention earlier this month. Photo: AP
What’s in a name? For Kamala Harris, maybe an edge with some Asian-American voters

  • The Democratic vice-presidential nominee is one of the few US politicians not of Chinese heritage to have a Chinese name that she chose for herself
  • By law, candidates names’ must be translated into Chinese in some areas of the US – but often based on phonetics rather than meaning
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Alison de Souza

Updated: 5:06am, 24 Aug, 2020

