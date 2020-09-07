Blue-collar worker Bambang Hermanto (left), who has a 10-year-old son (right), has struggled to make ends meet due to social distancing restrictions in Jakarta. Photo: Witness News/Nur Ahmad FatoniBlue-collar worker Bambang Hermanto (left), who has a 10-year-old son (right), has struggled to make ends meet due to social distancing restrictions in Jakarta. Photo: Witness News/Nur Ahmad Fatoni
Blue-collar worker Bambang Hermanto (left), who has a 10-year-old son (right), has struggled to make ends meet due to social distancing restrictions in Jakarta. Photo: Witness News/Nur Ahmad Fatoni
This Week in Asia /  People

Coronavirus exposes hidden struggles of poor Indonesian-Chinese families

  • Low-income ethnic Chinese families are finding it hard to make ends meet as the pandemic batters incomes
  • Their struggles are often overlooked in Indonesia, where Suharto-era policies have led to a persistent stereotype that Indonesian-Chinese are rich

Topic |   Indonesia
Randy Mulyanto
Randy Mulyanto

Updated: 9:18am, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Blue-collar worker Bambang Hermanto (left), who has a 10-year-old son (right), has struggled to make ends meet due to social distancing restrictions in Jakarta. Photo: Witness News/Nur Ahmad FatoniBlue-collar worker Bambang Hermanto (left), who has a 10-year-old son (right), has struggled to make ends meet due to social distancing restrictions in Jakarta. Photo: Witness News/Nur Ahmad Fatoni
Blue-collar worker Bambang Hermanto (left), who has a 10-year-old son (right), has struggled to make ends meet due to social distancing restrictions in Jakarta. Photo: Witness News/Nur Ahmad Fatoni
READ FULL ARTICLE