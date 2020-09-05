Indonesia’s specialist counterterrorism police unit apprehends a suspected militant outside a home in Bekasi, West Java. A new report looks into the reasons why released terror convicts take part in terror activities again. Photo: AFP
Lure of Isis, militant spouses: why 11 per cent of Indonesia’s freed terror convicts reoffended
- Indonesia’s Institute for Policy Analysis and Conflict (IPAC) found that 94 convicts released from 2002-2020 committed another terror-related crime
- 120 offenders will be released this year, as IPAC urged the Detachment 88 counterterrorism squad to be alert, despite Islamic State’s waning appeal
Topic | Indonesia
