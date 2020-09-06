Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniforms visit the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to mark the 74th anniversary of Japan’s WWII surrender in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Mystery of 11 Chinese tortured in Japan unearthed in forgotten WWII document trove
- The 11 men, who traded in Kimono fabric in Osaka and travelled frequently for work, were suspected of being spies for the Chinese Nationalists
- They were beaten with bamboo sticks, burned with flaming newspapers and left in their cells during Allied air raids. Six subsequently died.
