Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniforms visit the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to mark the 74th anniversary of Japan’s WWII surrender in 2019. Photo: ReutersMen wearing Japanese imperial military uniforms visit the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to mark the 74th anniversary of Japan’s WWII surrender in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Mystery of 11 Chinese tortured in Japan unearthed in forgotten WWII document trove

  • The 11 men, who traded in Kimono fabric in Osaka and travelled frequently for work, were suspected of being spies for the Chinese Nationalists
  • They were beaten with bamboo sticks, burned with flaming newspapers and left in their cells during Allied air raids. Six subsequently died.

Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:24am, 6 Sep, 2020

