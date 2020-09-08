South Korean boy band BTS perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: AFPSouth Korean boy band BTS perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: AFP
South Korean boy band BTS perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  People

Dynamite and an ARMY: how K-pop’s BTS invaded the US billboard charts

  • RM, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, Jin and Jimin belong to no ordinary boy band, but a multibillion-dollar enterprise making up a chunk of South Korea’s GDP
  • While their success has only recently been recognised overseas, it has been a long-time coming and owes much to savvy marketing and fan engagement

Topic |   K-pop idols
Crystal Tai
Crystal Tai

Updated: 7:45pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean boy band BTS perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: AFPSouth Korean boy band BTS perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: AFP
South Korean boy band BTS perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE