Students protest over the FMGE outside the Ministry of Health in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Photo: HandoutStudents protest over the FMGE outside the Ministry of Health in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Photo: Handout
‘Product of China’: India snubs its China-educated doctors even as Covid-19 runs rampant

  • Thousands of Indian medical students who graduate in China are blocked from work on their return by the notorious Foreign Medical Graduate Exam
  • Amid border tensions between the two countries, they face other prejudices too, being derogatorily referred to as ‘China ka maal’

Topic |   China-India relations
Sowmiya Ashok

Updated: 4:47pm, 13 Sep, 2020

