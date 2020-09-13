Students protest over the FMGE outside the Ministry of Health in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Photo: Handout
‘Product of China’: India snubs its China-educated doctors even as Covid-19 runs rampant
- Thousands of Indian medical students who graduate in China are blocked from work on their return by the notorious Foreign Medical Graduate Exam
- Amid border tensions between the two countries, they face other prejudices too, being derogatorily referred to as ‘China ka maal’
Topic | China-India relations
