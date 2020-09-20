Overseas Filipino worker Elanel Ordidor, alias Linn Silawan, pictured in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo: Cat ThomasOverseas Filipino worker Elanel Ordidor, alias Linn Silawan, pictured in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo: Cat Thomas
Linn Silawan: champion of overseas Filipino workers in their times of need

  • Philippine officials had tried to silence Linn Silawan, real name Elanel Ordidor, after she criticised President Rodrigo Duterte’s pandemic response
  • But the Taiwan-based carer still fights for the rights of OFWs less fortunate than herself on social media – and her voice is increasingly being heard

Updated: 10:17am, 20 Sep, 2020

