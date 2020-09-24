03:39
Australia’s last two accredited journalists in mainland China evacuated as diplomatic ties worsen
‘We know the game China is playing’: Australian journalists who fled after diplomatic stand-off speak out
- Michael Smith and Bill Birtles’ abrupt departure earlier this month marked the end of Australia’s media presence in China after nearly five decades
- At an online event hosted by a Sydney think tank they talked trade disputes, diplomacy and the ‘most extreme ideological period’ since Chairman Mao
