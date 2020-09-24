03:39

Australia’s last two accredited journalists in mainland China evacuated as diplomatic ties worsen

‘We know the game China is playing’: Australian journalists who fled after diplomatic stand-off speak out

  • Michael Smith and Bill Birtles’ abrupt departure earlier this month marked the end of Australia’s media presence in China after nearly five decades
  • At an online event hosted by a Sydney think tank they talked trade disputes, diplomacy and the ‘most extreme ideological period’ since Chairman Mao

John Power
Updated: 10:03pm, 24 Sep, 2020

