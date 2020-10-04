Ethnic Chinese people make up almost one-quarter of Malaysia’s population. Photo: AP
More Malaysians are learning Mandarin, even as Chinese schools struggle for recognition
- More than 500,000 pupils, including non-Chinese children, attend Chinese schools each year, even though their education is not recognised by the government
- Detractors in the Malay-majority country believe validating Chinese education would put national unity and the national language at risk
Topic | Malaysia
