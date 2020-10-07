A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Malaysia in June. Photo: ReutersA worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Malaysia in June. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian group blames Malaysia for ‘inhumane’ treatment of illegal migrant workers in Sabah: report

  • The Coalition of Sovereign Migrant Workers interviewed Indonesians, including children, who described beatings, filthy living conditions and death
  • At least 1,082 Indonesians have been deported from Sabah since June, the report found, and those interviewed felt they were ‘really treated like animals’

Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 9:18pm, 7 Oct, 2020

