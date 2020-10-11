Overseas domestic workers at an employment agency in central Hong Kong. Domestic workers have reported increased workloads, stress levels and isolation since the beginning of the pandemic. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: death of Filipino domestic helper in Hong Kong underlines stark health care gap amid pandemic
- The woman, who recently died of ovarian cancer, had claimed that her employer did not provide her with sufficient support
- Advocates say the case highlights the plight of migrant workers who often face pressure from their employers to not seek medical help over fears about Covid-19
