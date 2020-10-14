A protester on the streets of Hong Kong. Many South Koreans see a parallel to the country’s democracy movement of the 1980s. Photo: DPA
Young South Koreans turn on China as Hong Kong, coronavirus weigh on minds
- A recent Pew Research survey found South Korea stood apart as the only country where youth were more negative towards China than their elders
- Beijing’s Covid-19 response and the Hong Kong protests are seen as key factors, but some say the influence of Western media has also played a part
Topic | South Korea
A protester on the streets of Hong Kong. Many South Koreans see a parallel to the country’s democracy movement of the 1980s. Photo: DPA