From palace to hotel: how India’s royals are striving to stay relevant

  • Since India abolished the monarchy in 1971, its royal families have had to grapple with the changing role of nobility in the modern world
  • While they see themselves as ordinary Indians with a heritage to preserve, their relevance is declining in a nation where poverty is widespread and privilege frowned on

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 4:13pm, 17 Oct, 2020

