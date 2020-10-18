Indonesian police removing the body of an Indonesian crew member who was killed on board a fishing vessel off Batam Island in July. Photo: AFP Indonesian police removing the body of an Indonesian crew member who was killed on board a fishing vessel off Batam Island in July. Photo: AFP
Slow boat to nowhere: coronavirus leaves exploited fishing crew members stuck on the high seas

  • Hundreds of thousands of seafarers are estimated to be trapped at sea because of travel restrictions, with little chance of returning home
  • Labour groups and the UN have called on governments to help in the repatriations of the crew members, who are often subject to abusive working conditions

Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Oct, 2020

