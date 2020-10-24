Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  People

Is Germany about to lose patience with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn?

  • Reports of the king’s activities have moved from the gossip section to the front pages of more serious newspapers in Germany
  • There are growing calls to investigate the political activities the Thai monarch is conducting from his home in the Bavarian Alps

Topic |   Thailand
Erik Kirschbaum
Erik Kirschbaum

Updated: 10:39am, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE