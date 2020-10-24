Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has lived at the Bavarian Alps region since about 2007. Photo: Reuters
Is Germany about to lose patience with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn?
- Reports of the king’s activities have moved from the gossip section to the front pages of more serious newspapers in Germany
- There are growing calls to investigate the political activities the Thai monarch is conducting from his home in the Bavarian Alps
Topic | Thailand
