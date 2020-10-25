North Korean President Kim Il-sung, centre, pictured in 1987. Photo: AP
Did Kim Il-sung imagine his ‘martyred’ Chinese best friend Zhang Weihua?
- In Kim’s memoirs, Zhang Weihua is hailed as a saviour who gifted guns to anti-Japanese guerillas and took his own life to save the North Korean leader
- But as is so often the case with the hermit kingdom, the truth of the matter is difficult to discern amid all the embellishments and political propaganda
Topic | North Korea
North Korean President Kim Il-sung, centre, pictured in 1987. Photo: AP