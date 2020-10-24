Treni and Trena, two long-lost twin Indonesian sisters reunited thanks to TikTok. Photo: Treni Fitriyana/YouTube
Reunited by TikTok: in Indonesia, long-lost twins find each other after more than 20 years
- Sisters Treni and Trena were separated weeks after their birth, and the family lost touch with them after sectarian violence in 1999 forced them to move
- But when Treni’s popular videos on social media drew the attention of Trena’s neighbour, mistaken identity led to a joyful reunion
Topic | Indonesia
Treni and Trena, two long-lost twin Indonesian sisters reunited thanks to TikTok. Photo: Treni Fitriyana/YouTube