Treni and Trena, two long-lost twin Indonesian sisters reunited thanks to TikTok. Photo: Treni Fitriyana/YouTube Treni and Trena, two long-lost twin Indonesian sisters reunited thanks to TikTok. Photo: Treni Fitriyana/YouTube
Reunited by TikTok: in Indonesia, long-lost twins find each other after more than 20 years

  • Sisters Treni and Trena were separated weeks after their birth, and the family lost touch with them after sectarian violence in 1999 forced them to move
  • But when Treni’s popular videos on social media drew the attention of Trena’s neighbour, mistaken identity led to a joyful reunion

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Oct, 2020

