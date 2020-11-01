In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock
In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  People

For Malaysian survivors of Telegram porn scandal, abuse and exploitation lead to calls for change

  • Women victims of abuse who infiltrated chat groups share stories of inner workings of Telegram groups
  • The exposure of the groups has seen renewed calls for more stringent laws against sexual harassment, cyberbullying and online violence against women

Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 12:27pm, 1 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock
In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE