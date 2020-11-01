In Malaysia, some men have set up Telegram groups to share and trade illegal pornographic content. Photo: Shutterstock
For Malaysian survivors of Telegram porn scandal, abuse and exploitation lead to calls for change
- Women victims of abuse who infiltrated chat groups share stories of inner workings of Telegram groups
- The exposure of the groups has seen renewed calls for more stringent laws against sexual harassment, cyberbullying and online violence against women
