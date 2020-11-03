In Singapore, it is the norm to live at home until a person is married. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Singapore, more millennials are choosing to rent as values shift
- A lack of privacy triggered by the Covid-19 lockdown, long wait times for new flats and changing values are some reasons driving young professionals to rent
- While society remains largely conservative, Singapore’s growing affluence is leading to a growing acceptance of cohabitation, an expert says
